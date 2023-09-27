Man accused of killing Saskatchewan RCMP officer pleads guilty

A Winnipeg man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Saskatchewan RCMP officer.Alphonse Stanley Traverse pleaded guilty to the charge in Regina Court of King’s Bench for his role in Const. Shelby Patton’s death. RCMP have said the 26-year-old Mountie was hit by a vehicle in 2021 in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina, after stopping a suspected stolen truck. Traverse also pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing a motor vehicle. He is expected to make another court appearance in January for sentencing. Marlene Velma Louise Pagee of Winnipeg is also facing one count of accessory to murder after-the-fact over Patton’s death.
