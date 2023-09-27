Menu

Canada

Man accused of killing Saskatchewan RCMP officer pleads guilty

By Brooke Kruger The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2023 6:44 pm
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Saskatchewan RCMP officer. RCMP Constable Shelby Patton is shown in this undated handout photo. Constable Patton, of the Indian Head Detachment, was killed on June 12, 2021 after being hit by a pickup truck during a traffic stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Saskatchewan RCMP officer. RCMP Constable Shelby Patton is shown in this undated handout photo. Constable Patton, of the Indian Head Detachment, was killed on June 12, 2021 after being hit by a pickup truck during a traffic stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*. JFJ
A Winnipeg man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Saskatchewan RCMP officer.Alphonse Stanley Traverse pleaded guilty to the charge in Regina Court of King’s Bench for his role in Const. Shelby Patton’s death.RCMP have said the 26-year-old Mountie was hit by a vehicle in 2021 in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina, after stopping a suspected stolen truck.Traverse also pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing a motor vehicle.He is expected to make another court appearance in January for sentencing.Marlene Velma Louise Pagee of Winnipeg is also facing one count of accessory to murder after-the-fact over Patton’s death.

RCMPSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsCourtWinnipeg NewsShelby Patton
© 2023 The Canadian Press

