Crime

Bear statue stolen, Kelowna RCMP seek public’s help in getting it returned

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 5:53 pm
A photo of the bear statue that was stolen from a Kelowna restaurant in August. View image in full screen
A photo of the bear statue that was stolen from a Kelowna restaurant in August. Kelowna RCMP
A large and unique wooden statue was stolen last month, and police are hoping the public can lend a hand in getting the pilfered bear carving back to its rightful owner.

Kelowna, B.C., RCMP say the statue was stolen on the morning of Monday, Aug. 14, from the front of a local restaurant along the 1700 block of Pier Mac Way.

“The business stated that a six-foot wooden bear statue with significant value had been stolen from the outdoor area of the restaurant despite being securely chained up,” RCMP said of the 8 a.m. theft.

Click to play video: 'Crime rate in Kelowna still high'
Crime rate in Kelowna still high

According to police, video footage revealed that three male suspects stole the statue, and then drove away with it in a white pickup truck.

“The vehicle used in the incident is a white, mid-2000s Ford F150 with a black tonneau cover and matches the description of a vehicle involved with a previous attempt to steal the statue,” said RCMP.

Video footage of the white pickup truck that was used to steal the bear statue.
Video footage of the white pickup truck that was used to steal the bear statue. Kelowna RCMP

The driver is described as having white hair and a white beard, and was seen wearing an oversized white T-shirt.

The second suspect is described as a younger man, and was seen wearing a grey baseball hat, a red shirt and jeans.

The third suspect wasn’t given a description.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Chinatown business makes expensive changes due to rising crime'
Vancouver Chinatown business makes expensive changes due to rising crime

“All three individuals were captured on camera loading the large statue into the back of the Ford before leaving the scene,” said police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file 2023-47879.

“This statue has stood as a guardian welcoming guests for quite some time now and has become an admired piece of this community,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said. “The owner and staff earnestly request its safe return.”

Click to play video: 'Burnaby RCMP search for Metrotown Mall theft suspects'
Burnaby RCMP search for Metrotown Mall theft suspects
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPKelowna CrimeOkanagan crimebear statue stolen
