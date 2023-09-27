Calgary Flames re-sign Mikael Backlund, name him captain

See more sharing options

The Calgary Flames have signed centre Mikael Backlund to a two-year contract extension and named him the 21st captain in franchise history.

Multiple media reports say the deal carries an annual average value of US$4.5 million.

The 34-year-old Swede posted a career year in 2022-23 with 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) in 82 games.

Backlund has played his entire 908-game NHL career in Calgary and is the longest tenured active skater on the Flames.

He made his Flames debut on Jan. 8, 2009.

Backlund is the first player to wear the “C” in Calgary since Mark Giordano in the 2020-21 season.