1 dead after single-vehicle rollover in Dunnville, Ont.

One person is dead after a vehicle crashed early Wednesday on a road north of Dunnville, Ont., according to police.

OPP in Haldimand County say the car was discovered just before 7:30 a.m. upside-down in a ravine on Canborough Road between Moote Road and Darling Street.

The lone occupant, a 25-year-old from Nanticoke, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the deceased was not revealed “out of respect for the family’s privacy,” an OPP spokesperson said.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.