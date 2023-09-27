COVID-19 risk index at high for Peterborough area; outbreak at PRHC among 5 active

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Peterborough, Ont., have moved the region’s risk index for COVID-19 to a high level.

On Wednesday, Peterborough Public Health raised its weekly risk index from a moderate risk level to a high level due to increases in case rates and other risk indicators.

The case rate indicator is at high after being at low last week. Confirmed active cases of COVID-19 continue to climb within the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Peterborough Public Health's risk index for COVID-19 on Sept. 27, 2023.

Both PCR test per cent positivity and wastewater surveillance indicators are at a “very high” level after being at low and high, respectively, last week. The outbreak indicator and positive rapid antigen tests remain moderate and very low, respectively.

Last week, the health unit reported the first confirmed case of the BA.2.86 variant in the region.

The health unit is planning for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.

Case data as of Sept. 27 for the health unit's jurisdiction

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 109 — up from 73 reported on Sept. 20. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Deaths: 148 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 (unchanged).

New PCR-confirmed cases: 57 since the Sept. 20 update.

Hospitalizations: 670 — cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — two more since the Sept. 20 update. There have been 60 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared (unchanged from Sept. 20).

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 11,676 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 11,419 cumulative resolved cases — 21 more since Sept. 2o — which make up approximately 97.7 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks: The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are five active outbreaks reported on Wednesday afternoon:

Congregate living facility (no. 60) in Peterborough: Declared on Sept. 25.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Sept. 25 on the geriatric assessment behavioural unit (GABU).

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Sept. 15.

St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared in the Creekside area on Sept. 15.

Extendicare Peterborough in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on Orchid Trail area on Sept. 14

An outbreak declared Sept. 18 at a congregate living facility (No. 59) in Peterborough was lifted on Sept. 25.

There have been 259 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination: Approximately 82 per cent of residents have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, known as the “primary series count.” Six per cent of residents have had a booster dose (three or more doses) in the last six months.

