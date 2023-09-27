Menu

Crime

Shots fired outside Calgary airport a ‘targeted event’: police

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 3:51 pm
The Calgary Police Service confirmed to Global News that one person sustained minor injuries after shots were fired outside Calgary International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service confirmed to Global News that one person sustained minor injuries after shots were fired outside Calgary International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. Global News
The Calgary Police Service confirmed to Global News that one person sustained minor injuries after shots were fired outside Calgary International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a CPS spokesperson, the incident happened at around 12:10 p.m.

A social media post by the airport said the incident happened near the cellphone lot.

Police said one person was taken into custody in relation to the incident. One victim was treated for minor gunshot wounds, police said.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News two people were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

“There is no threat to public safety, and the incident did not occur inside the airport. This is believed to be a targeted incident,” CPS’ communications advisor Leah Brownridge said in an email to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation remains ongoing, no further information is available at this time.”

