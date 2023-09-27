Shots fired outside Calgary airport a ‘targeted event’: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service confirmed to Global News that one person sustained minor injuries after shots were fired outside Calgary International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a CPS spokesperson, the incident happened at around 12:10 p.m.

A social media post by the airport said the incident happened near the cellphone lot.

Police said one person was taken into custody in relation to the incident. One victim was treated for minor gunshot wounds, police said.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News two people were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

“There is no threat to public safety, and the incident did not occur inside the airport. This is believed to be a targeted incident,” CPS’ communications advisor Leah Brownridge said in an email to Global News.

“The investigation remains ongoing, no further information is available at this time.”