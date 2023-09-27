Menu

Sports

Calgary Flames’ AGM Chris Snow suffers brain injury, is not expected to recover

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2023 2:52 pm
Chris Snow, who has ALS, Calgary Flames vice-president of data and analytics and assistant GM, attends a press conference in Calgary on May 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Chris Snow, who has ALS, Calgary Flames vice-president of data and analytics and assistant GM, attends a press conference in Calgary on May 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
The wife of Chris Snow says the Calgary Flames assistant general manager has suffered a “catastrophic” brain injury after going into cardiac arrest and is not expected to recover.

Kelsie Snow says on social media that her husband became unresponsive and suffered a heart attack on Tuesday.

She says paramedics and doctors were able to get his heart beating again, but suffered a brain injury due to a lack of oxygen. She said his doctors do not expect him to wake up from the injury.

Snow, 42, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2019.

ALS is a progressive nervous system disease affecting brain cells and the spinal cord, and causes a loss of muscle control.

Snow’s father, two uncles and a cousin also died of what’s also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Story continues below advertisement

Gehrig, a New York Yankee, was diagnosed with it at age 36 and died in 1941.

Chris and Kelsie Snow met when they were both sportswriters for The Boston Globe and were married in 2007. They have two children, Cohen and Willa.

Chris Snow was a baseball writer when the NHL’s Minnesota Wild hired him as their director of hockey operations in 2006.

When the Wild made changes, the Flames brought Snow on board in 2011 as director of hockey analysis. He was promoted to AGM in 2019 and worked primarily in data analysis.

Snow continued to work for the Flames after his diagnosis. He participated in clinical trials and lived well beyond the bleak 12-month prognosis he was given.

ALS weakened his muscles and hampered his ability to speak, eat and eventually breathe.

Calgary FlamesALSBrain InjuryLou Gehrig's DiseaseChris SnowThe Boston GlobeKelsie Snow
© 2023 The Canadian Press

