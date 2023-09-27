Two separate gunshot incidents shake Dauphin: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Dauphin, Man., say two separate gunshot incidents in the city have led to an investigation, and police are asking the public for help.

On Monday, at 8:30 p.m. police say they received a report of shots fired at a strip mall in the 1300 block of Main Street South.

Police say officers went to the scene and began to investigate. No one was found to have been injured and no buildings were damaged, but police did find shell casings in the parking lot.

Police are looking for a blue car, perhaps a Chevrolet Cruise or Malibu, that was at the location at the time of the shots. They say there were three occupants in the vehicle, and it left the parking lot heading south on Main Street.

Police say only a couple hours later another gunshot was reported at a home on Main Street North.

Adults and children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but nobody was physically injured.

Police say when officers arrived, it was noted that there were multiple bullet holes on the north side of the home, however, only one shot was heard.

Police say the shot could have come from a shotgun containing buckshot ammunition.

Additionally, police say at this point of the investigation the two incidents do not appear to be related.

RCMP are looking for information on both of these incidents. If you have information, please call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.