SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
The Jim Toth Show
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Panel of Manitoba doctors throw support behind New Democrats

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2023 2:34 pm
A COVID-19 unit is shown at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg on Dec. 8, 2020. A panel of doctors have thrown their support behind the New Democrats for their promises to recruit and retain workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mikaela MacKenzie-POOL. View image in full screen
A COVID-19 unit is shown at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg on Dec. 8, 2020. A panel of doctors have thrown their support behind the New Democrats for their promises to recruit and retain workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mikaela MacKenzie-POOL.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some Manitoba doctors are voicing their support for the province’s New Democrats ahead of the Oct. 3 election.

Doctors from the Health Sciences Centre and the University of Manitoba say they approve of recent NDP promises, including hiring more workers and offering incentives to work in rural and northern communities.

Dr. Eric Jacobsohn, who is an anesthesiologist and an intensive care physician, says he has seen a deterioration of the health-care system in the last seven years under the Progressive Conservative government.

Jacobsohn says the COVID-19 pandemic created challenges for health-care delivery, but issues within the system were present before and were only exposed to the public because of the pandemic.

The Manitoba Association of Allied Health Care professionals also recently endorsed the New Democrats, who have made health care the cornerstone of their campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

Leader Wab Kinew says part of his platform would see the hiring of 1,000 health-care workers, including 400 doctors and 300 nurses.

Click to play video: 'Grace Hospital doctors beg Manitoba for staffing help to ensure patient safety'
Grace Hospital doctors beg Manitoba for staffing help to ensure patient safety
Manitoba NDPManitoba ElectionMBpoliManitoba doctorsmbelxnMB ElectionManitoba Association of Allied Health Care professionals
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices