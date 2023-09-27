SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Manitoba Liberal campaign promises funds for credit counselling to help people manage ‘crushing’ debt

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2023 2:23 pm
Liberal Party of Manitoba leader Dougald Lamont at a leaders' debate at CBC in Winnipeg, Wednesday, August 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Liberal Party of Manitoba leader Dougald Lamont at a leaders' debate at CBC in Winnipeg, Wednesday, August 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Manitoba Liberals are promising help for people and businesses facing crushing debtloads.

Campaigning for the Oct. 3 provincial election, Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says he would commit $2 million a year to the Credit Counselling Society, a charitable group that provides advice and helps people restructure their debt.

Lamont says he would also set up a Debt Compromise Board — a forum where Manitoba businesses and farmers could meet with their lenders to find ways to restructure debts.

He says lenders would benefit because it is better to collect some of the money owed rather than have clients default.

Lamont says rising interest rates, inflation and the cost of housing are driving more and more people into levels of debt that can spiral out of control.

The Liberals held three of the 57 legislature seats when the election was called.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

