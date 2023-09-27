2 men from London, Ont. charged after pizza robbery: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Londoners are facing charges after police say an argument over payment for a pizza turned into a robbery and forcible confinement.

Police say a pizza delivery driver arrived at an apartment building in the 200 block of Grey Street around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday. He became involved in an argument with two men outside an apartment unit over the uncompleted payment of a pizza.

During the argument, one of the men entered an apartment suite and returned to the hall with a knife, police say.

One of the men took the pizza from the driver’s hands but didn’t let him leave the building, police say.

Concerned for his safety, the driver called 911. While waiting for police to arrive, police say one of the suspects assaulted the driver with a weapon. The victim sustained no physical injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Two men, a 33-year-old and a 28-year-old, both of London, were charged with robbery, forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon.

Both men are expected to appear in London court in November.