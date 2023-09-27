Menu

Crime

Suspicious death in Stanley Park area of Kitchener under investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 1:05 pm
Police tape in front of a crime scene. View image in full screen
Police tape wraps around a crime scene in Toronto, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Arlyn McAdorey
A suspicious death overnight in the Stanley Park area of Kitchener is under investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that emergency services responded to a call for help at a home near Thaler and Kinzie avenues.

When they arrived at the home, police found the body of a 39-year-old woman.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as investigators conduct a canvass of the neighbourhood for witnesses and information into the circumstances that led to the death,” police noted.

A police spokesperson told Global New that there was no connection between this investigation and a shooting death which occurred in a nearby parking lot a few hours later.

They are asking anyone with information to call the major crime unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

