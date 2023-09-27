Man dead after shooting in Kitchener early Wednesday: police

Waterloo Regional Police said a man died after a shooting in Kitchener early Wednesday.
At around 3 a.m., police issued a tweet which said they were investigating a shooting near Ottawa Street and River Road.
They also said that one person had been taken to hospital.
About 3.5 hours later, police issued a second tweet that said the victim died.
“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area of 1020 Ottawa Street North throughout the day,” the tweet warned.
It also said that businesses in the plaza could be affected by the police investigation.
This story will be updated.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- N.S. police and Homeland Security in U.S. show off ‘extraordinary’ cocaine bust
- Thousands line streets as procession honours B.C. RCMP officer killed in the line of duty
- Bus driver accused of killing 2 kids at Quebec daycare shouldn’t face trial: lawyer
- Police watchdog clears Hamilton officer that shot dead landlord who killed tenants
Comments