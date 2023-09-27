Man dead after shooting in Kitchener early Wednesday: police

See more sharing options

Waterloo Regional Police said a man died after a shooting in Kitchener early Wednesday.

At around 3 a.m., police issued a tweet which said they were investigating a shooting near Ottawa Street and River Road.

They also said that one person had been taken to hospital.

About 3.5 hours later, police issued a second tweet that said the victim died.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area of 1020 Ottawa Street North throughout the day,” the tweet warned.

It also said that businesses in the plaza could be affected by the police investigation.

Update: Male victim has been pronounced deceased. Our Major Crime Unit is investigating and asking any witnesses to please call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area of 1020 Ottawa Street North… https://t.co/uH8pK6qrYq — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 27, 2023