Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after shooting in Kitchener early Wednesday: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 8:54 am
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Matt Rourke / Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police said a man died after a shooting in Kitchener early Wednesday.

At around 3 a.m., police issued a tweet which said they were investigating a shooting near Ottawa Street and River Road.

They also said that one person had been taken to hospital.

About 3.5 hours later, police issued a second tweet that said the victim died.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area of 1020 Ottawa Street North throughout the day,” the tweet warned.

It also said that businesses in the plaza could be affected by the police investigation.

This story will be updated.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener shootingKitchener Homicide1020 Ottawa Street NorthOttawa Street Kitchener shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices