2 inquired after pickup truck collides with school bus in Beaverlodge

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Beaverlodge are reminding the public to be aware of school buses on the road after a truck crashed into a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., on Sept. 26, Beaverlodge RCMP were called to a collision between a school bus and a pickup truck.

Police say at the time of the crash, there were 15 students on the bus. An investigation determined the driver of the truck tried to pass another car and then collided with the school bus.

None of the children on the bus had major injuries, but the driver and passenger of the pickup truck were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

In light of this incident, the Alberta RCMP is reminding the public to respect signage and traffic safety laws.