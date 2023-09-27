Menu

Canada

Pedestrian killed in impaired hit-and-run in Winnipeg

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 12:53 pm
St. Mary’s Road and Fermor Avenue scene of fatal pedestrian-involved collision, WPS say
Members of the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) remained at the scene early on Wednesday morning to investigate the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred late Tuesday evening.
A woman is dead after being struck by a car speeding through a St. Vital intersection Tuesday evening.

Winnipeg police say just after 8:30 p.m. an Audi A4 sped through a red light at Fermor Avenue and St. Mary’s Road, nearly hitting other cars when it hit the pedestrian who was crossing the south side of Fermor.

The victim was left with fatal injuries and the driver fled the scene.

Officers responded and later found the vehicle and suspect in the 1000 block of Beaverhill Boulevard and arrested him.

Kelvin Mark Lavallee, 25, is facing numerous charges including impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, being impaired within two hours of driving and driving without a license.

Anyone with information or footage related to the accident is asked to call investigators at 204-986-7085, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or submit a tip online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Winnipeg policeImpaired DrivingFatal Hit And RunWinnipeg crashwinnipeg hit and runwinnipeg accidentSt.Vital Crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

