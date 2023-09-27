Pedestrian killed in impaired hit-and-run in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead after being struck by a car speeding through a St. Vital intersection Tuesday evening.

Winnipeg police say just after 8:30 p.m. an Audi A4 sped through a red light at Fermor Avenue and St. Mary’s Road, nearly hitting other cars when it hit the pedestrian who was crossing the south side of Fermor.

The victim was left with fatal injuries and the driver fled the scene.

Officers responded and later found the vehicle and suspect in the 1000 block of Beaverhill Boulevard and arrested him.

Kelvin Mark Lavallee, 25, is facing numerous charges including impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, being impaired within two hours of driving and driving without a license.

Anyone with information or footage related to the accident is asked to call investigators at 204-986-7085, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or submit a tip online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

