Crime

A dozen Toronto schools in lockdown or hold and secure after person with gun reported

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 12:08 pm
Several schools are under lockdown or a hold and secure after a person with a gun was reported in Toronto's east end on Sept. 27, 2023. View image in full screen
Several schools are under lockdown or a hold and secure after a person with a gun was reported in Toronto's east end on Sept. 27, 2023. Mark Bray / Global News
Toronto police say multiple schools are either in lockdown or a hold and secure after a person with a gun was reported in the area.

Police said the call came in just before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Danforth and Cambridge avenues area.

Police released a long list of a dozen schools under lockdown or a hold and secure. Here is the list:

  • City Adult Learning Centre
  • Rosedale Heights School of the Arts
  • Jackman Avenue Jr PS
  • Franklin CS
  • Montcrest School
  • Withrow Avenue Jr PS
  • Bluebird Montessori
  • Holy Name Catholic School
  • Eastdale CI
  • Westwood Middle School
  • Chester PS
  • Rose Avenue Junior Public School

Global News reached out to police, who did not provide more details of the gun call.

More to come

