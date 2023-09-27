A dozen Toronto schools in lockdown or hold and secure after person with gun reported

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say multiple schools are either in lockdown or a hold and secure after a person with a gun was reported in the area.

Police said the call came in just before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Danforth and Cambridge avenues area.

Police released a long list of a dozen schools under lockdown or a hold and secure. Here is the list:

City Adult Learning Centre

Rosedale Heights School of the Arts

Jackman Avenue Jr PS

Franklin CS

Montcrest School

Withrow Avenue Jr PS

Bluebird Montessori

Holy Name Catholic School

Eastdale CI

Westwood Middle School

Chester PS

Rose Avenue Junior Public School

Global News reached out to police, who did not provide more details of the gun call.

More to come

Several schools are under lockdown or a hold and secure after a person with a gun was reported in Toronto's east end on Sept. 27, 2023. Mark Bray / Global News

PERSON WITH A GUN – UPDATE

Danforth Av/Cambridge Av

Additional nearby schools in lockdown/hold&secure:

– Rose Avenue

More info to follow.#GO2253945 ^vk — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 27, 2023