A dozen Toronto schools in lockdown or hold and secure after person with gun reported

Toronto police say multiple schools are either in lockdown or a hold and secure after a person with a gun was reported in the area.
Police said the call came in just before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Danforth and Cambridge avenues area.
Police released a long list of a dozen schools under lockdown or a hold and secure. Here is the list:
- City Adult Learning Centre
- Rosedale Heights School of the Arts
- Jackman Avenue Jr PS
- Franklin CS
- Montcrest School
- Withrow Avenue Jr PS
- Bluebird Montessori
- Holy Name Catholic School
- Eastdale CI
- Westwood Middle School
- Chester PS
- Rose Avenue Junior Public School
Global News reached out to police, who did not provide more details of the gun call.
More to come
