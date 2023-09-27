Menu

Education

New Westminster school trustee resigns after social media fiasco

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 12:07 pm
New Westminster school trustee Dee Beattie, who admitted to running a social media troll account, has resigned, the board announced on Tuesday.
A New Westminster school trustee, who admitted to running a social media troll account, has resigned, the board announced.

Back in June, now-former school trustee Dee Beattie was caught using an account under the name “Allan Whitterstone.” The account targeted parents, and others in the community, with disparaging comments and insults.

Beattie later admitted to running the account and went on medical leave, but was still a paid member of the school board.

Fellow school board members called on her to resign as the board didn’t have the power to force her out.

“Unfortunately … we were able to confirm the shocking allegations were in fact true,” said Maya Russell, New West School Board’s chair, in June.

“As a board, we have been shaken by this news and we understand members of our community are shocked and disturbed. The conduct is absolutely unacceptable and (does) not reflect the values of the board.”

The board announced Beattie resigned from her position in its meeting on Tuesday. A byelection will be held at a later date.

