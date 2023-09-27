SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C. woman sentenced for 2 arson fires south of Kamloops

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2023 10:54 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. premier addresses hot button topics at UBCM convention'
B.C. premier addresses hot button topics at UBCM convention
Premier David Eby addressed some of the hot-button topics for municipalities at the Union of BC Municipalities convention in Vancouver. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on what he said about wildfires and housing.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 43-year-old Kamloops, B.C., woman who admitted to setting two arson fires has been sentenced.

Angela Cornish was charged with four counts of arson related to numerous fires set between April and May 2022, at the start of the wildfire season.

Cornish pleaded guilty to two arsons near the southern Interior community of Lac Le Jeune and records show she received a six-month conditional sentence during an appearance in provincial court in Kamloops on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. premier addresses hot button topics at UBCM convention'
B.C. premier addresses hot button topics at UBCM convention

The court stayed three other charges related to alleged arsons near Monte Lake, Pinantan Lake and Lac Le Jeune.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation by RCMP and the BC Wildfire Service began last spring after residents alerted officials to slash piles that had been set ablaze along remote logging roads south and east of Kamloops.

Trending Now

None of the fires spread into the nearby grass or bush.

Click to play video: '‘Everybody feels it’: How crews battling B.C.’s wildfires are coping with tragedy'
‘Everybody feels it’: How crews battling B.C.’s wildfires are coping with tragedy
BC WildfireArsonJusticeKamloopsB.C.DisasterLac Le JeuneAngela Cornish
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices