Video link
Headline link
Fire

Evacuations underway near Fort Nelson, B.C. due to wildfire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 10:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Early drought and wildfire risk warning for B.C.'
Early drought and wildfire risk warning for B.C.
The B.C. and federal governments are warning that large parts of the province are already seeing serious drought and wildfire conditions. Kylie Stanton reports.
Police and firefighters were called to conduct tactical evacuations in “multiple neighbourhoods” due to a wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., on Friday.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire was burning about 12 km from the Highway 77 junction, and was discovered Friday afternoon.

By Friday evening, the fire had grown to 400 hectares in size and was listed as “out of control.” It is suspected to be human-caused.

The wildfire service said it was highly visible from Highway 97 and the townsite of Fort Nelson.

Highway 97 north of Fort Nelson was closed.

The wildfire service said it was responding with ground crews and air support, including a pair of helicopters.

More to come…

 

