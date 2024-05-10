Evacuations underway near Fort Nelson, B.C. due to wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Police and firefighters were called to conduct tactical evacuations in “multiple neighbourhoods” due to a wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., on Friday.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire was burning about 12 km from the Highway 77 junction, and was discovered Friday afternoon.

View from Ft Nelson now…… things are pretty intense. @BCGovFireInfo on scene with local police and fire. pic.twitter.com/wyibZsKulK — Dan Davies (@Daniel_Davies) May 11, 2024

By Friday evening, the fire had grown to 400 hectares in size and was listed as “out of control.” It is suspected to be human-caused.

The wildfire service said it was highly visible from Highway 97 and the townsite of Fort Nelson.

Highway 97 north of Fort Nelson was closed.

The wildfire service said it was responding with ground crews and air support, including a pair of helicopters.

