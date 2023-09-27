Menu

Crime

Ajax man charged in fatal hit-and-run was ‘driving while under suspension,’ police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 9:22 am
Click to play video: 'Woman found with injuries in middle of Ajax intersection'
Woman found with injuries in middle of Ajax intersection
WATCH: Woman found with injuries in middle of Ajax intersection. Frazer Snowdon has more.
Durham Regional Police say a man is facing charges, including driving while under suspension, after a 57-year-old woman was found lying on the roadway seriously injured and later died.

Police said at around 5 a.m. on Sept. 20, officers were called to the intersection of Kingston Road and Harwood Avenue for reports of an injured person.

Investigators said they found a woman suffering “from severe head trauma.” She was rushed to a Toronto-area hospital where she later died.

“Investigators reviewed surveillance cameras in the area and determined that a male suspect driving a white Dodge pick-up truck was involved in this incident,” police said.

Police allege the suspect had been travelling northbound on Harwood Avenue when he turned into a plaza near Harwood Avenue and Kingston Road and struck the woman.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect then fled the area, police said.

A 56-year-old man from Ajax has been charged with careless driving causing death, leaving the scene of an accident/failing to offer assistance to a fatality, public mischief, and driving while under suspension.

Durham Regional PoliceAjaxDurham Policeajax man chargedajax fatal accidentajax hit and runwoman killed in hit and run ajax
