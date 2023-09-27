Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting in Toronto’s north end sends man to hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 6:52 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a shooting in the city’s north end has sent one man to hospital on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive at around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said officers found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital via an emergency run in serious life-threatening condition, police said.

Police told Global News several suspects fled in a vehicle. No suspect description was released.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
Toronto PoliceShootingTorontoToronto shootingShooting TorontoGrandravine DriveDriftwood Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices