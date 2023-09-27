Shooting in Toronto’s north end sends man to hospital

Toronto police say a shooting in the city’s north end has sent one man to hospital on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive at around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police said officers found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to hospital via an emergency run in serious life-threatening condition, police said.
Police told Global News several suspects fled in a vehicle. No suspect description was released.
