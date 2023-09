See more sharing options

A Fort Saskatchewan road is closed after a collision involving a cyclist and vehicle on Tuesday evening.

According to a RCMP release, the collision happened on 99th Avenue between 90th Street and 93rd Street.

One person was injured, police said, but no other details were given.

Officers closed the area to investigate the collision. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.