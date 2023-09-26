Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Charges laid after Warburg woman killed in crash during string of rural break-ins near Stony Plain

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 7:25 pm
Fatal crash in Parkland County on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Fatal crash in Parkland County on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Global News
More than a year after a 59-year-old woman was killed on a morning when several homes were being broken into southwest of Stony Plain, Parkland County RCMP have arrested and charged a local man in connection with the collision that claimed her life.

The fatal overnight two-vehicle crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, on Highway 770 at Township Road 524 — an intersection near Mink Lake and Carvel.

The woman who died in the crash was from Warburg, located about 45 kilometres down the highway from the crash scene.

The occupants of the second vehicle fled the area.

Police later said the crash was linked to a string of break and enters and stolen vehicles in the area.

Following a lengthy investigation by both the Parkland RCMP’s general investigation section and crime reduction unit, Rudy Bird of the Paul Band First Nation was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Criminal negligence causing death
  • Fail to remain at the scene of a collision causing death
  • Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Paul Band is about 10 kilometres directly west of the collision location.

A bail hearing was held and Bird remains in custody. Bird is next scheduled to appear at the Stony Plain courthouse on Oct. 11.

Anyone with any more information about this fatal crash is asked to call RCMP at 825-220-7267. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Parkland CountyRural AlbertaParkland RCMPParkland County RCMPPaul Band First NationWarburgCarvelParkland County fatal collisionRural collisionHighway 770Highway 770 collisionMink Lake collisionRudy BirdRudy Bird Paul Band
