Canada

Majority of Peace Bridge repairs to be finished this fall: City of Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 7:10 pm
An act of vandalism caused destruction to Calgary's Peace Bridge over the weekend. View image in full screen
The City of Calgary said the majority of the repairs to the Peace Bridge repairs are expected to be completed later this fall, more than a year after a person smashed the bridge's glass panels. . Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News
The City of Calgary said Peace Bridge repairs will be “substantially” completed later this fall, more than a year after a person smashed most of the bridge’s glass panels.

Last July, more than 80 per cent of the Peace Bridge’s glass panels were shattered in an act of vandalism.

Security footage provided by the Calgary Police Service showed a vandal smashing around 70 glass panels on the side of the bridge that sits above the Bow River at around 4 a.m. on July 24, 2022.

Two months later, the city announced it would replace the glass panels with steel tension cables in an attempt to reduce ongoing maintenance costs.

Calatrava Architects and Engineers and another local architectural firm worked with the city to come up with the solution, the city said.

According to an email from Peace Bridge project manager Mack Lacroix, fabrication of the railings is “progressing well.” City staff have completed a mock-up on-site to make sure the railings fit the intent of the design.

The mock-up will remain on-site until the remaining work is complete. The spokesperson said a local Calgary shop is working on the railings, which includes fabrication of materials.

“We should see increased activity on the bridge starting mid-October as more material is ready for installation,” Lacroix’s email read.

“We are within budget, and on track to substantially complete construction later this fall.”

–With files from Demi Knight, Global News.

