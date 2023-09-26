Business community in Edmonton’s Old Strathcona calling on task force to improve safety

A popular cultural and shopping destination in south Edmonton needs more to be done to improve public safety in the neighbourhood, according to an organization representing local businesses.

On Tuesday, the Old Strathcona Business Association announced it is launching a letter-writing campaign in an effort to have a provincial task force take more action to address public safety in the area.

“The work we do as a Business Improvement Area is vital to support economic development in our community, but we are facing huge challenges with public safety that go well beyond what we, as a non-profit association, can do,” OSBA executive director Cherie Klassen said in a news release.

The OSBA says it represents about 600 businesses in what it calls “the Old Strathcona and Whyte Avenue district.”

The letter-writing campaign sees the OSBA encourage business owners in the area to write letters to the task force calling for improvements to be made.

The organization said its letter-writing campaign will target the Edmonton Public Safety and Community Response Task Force, which was created in December to help tackle ongoing concerns regarding addiction, homelessness and public safety.

The OSBA said it acknowledges steps have already been taken to address the increased number of concerns about crime and disorder that have been raised in recent months and years, including a city-run grant program to help businesses who have their windows smashed by vandals.

View image in full screen A boarded-up window is seen in Edmonton’s Old Strathcona neighbourhood on Sept. 26, 2023. Sarah Ryan/Global News

The OSBA said letters sent to the task force will call on more financial support for businesses facing financial burdens associated with crime and disorder, as well as what it calls “seven-day/week policing” and the implementation of an outreach street team “which would bridge the gap between businesses, marginalized populations and law enforcement.”

The OSBA said in an annual survey of its members, the organization concluded “safety is one of their most pressing issues, having decreased continuously over the last few years.”

“While we commend the Edmonton Police Service’s recent initiative to focus on open-air drug use and social disorder as part of their Safer Public Spaces program, it is only a part of a broader safety strategy required in our district,” the OSBA said.

“We have met with various city officials who have acknowledged the issues at hand, however, this campaign shows it is urgent that these issues be addressed immediately.”

On Sept. 11, the EPS issued a news release about its Safer Public Spaces initiative, noting the city’s violent crime rate increased by 13 per cent between 2021 and 2022, with an 18 per cent increase in the number of victims of violent crime in that same period.

“There has been a visible increase in socially unacceptable behaviours on our streets and in places like our parks, pedways and LRT stations,” Chief Dale McFee said at the time. “The impacts of violence and social disorder, including random violence, have grown increasingly prominent.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are sending a clear message that safety is the priority. No Edmontonian should be at risk of becoming a victim, and no one should feel that their right to go about their lives within these spaces is compromised.”

–With files from Meaghan Archer, Global News