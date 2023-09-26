Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Failing to stop for police results in drugs and weapons charges in Wellington

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 26, 2023 10:45 pm
Wellington County OPP seized drugs and weapon after a vehicle failed to stop for police. View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP seized drugs and weapon after a vehicle failed to stop for police. Wellington OPP
Some drugs and weapons were seized after a driver allegedly disobeyed a police order to stop.

A Wellington County OPP officer spotted a vehicle travelling on Wellington Road 19 around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Several attempts were made by the officer to stop the vehicle only to have the vehicle flee.

Investigators say it was later located and the driver was arrested without incident.

A search of the vehicle turned up nine grams of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons including knives, and BB guns.

The investigation revealed that the driver was suspended from driving and was over the legal blood alcohol limit.

A 31-year-old woman from Guelph-Eramosa Township is facing a number of charges.

She is scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom this Friday.

 

Guelph NewsCocaineTraffic Stopwellington county oppFlight From PoliceCentre WellingtonProhibited weaponBB guns
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

