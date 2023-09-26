88-year-old man arrested in Mississauga under Mental Health Act suffers injury, later dies: SIU

An 88-year-old man who was apprehended under the Mental Health Act in Mississauga suffered an injury during the arrest and later died, Ontario’s police watchdog says.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it is now probing the incident.
The SIU said at around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, a Peel Regional Police officer, a crisis worker and a mental health nurse went to the man’s home on Silver Creek Boulevard “after a request to assess his wellbeing.”
“While there it became necessary to apprehend the man under the Mental Health Act,” the SIU said.
During the apprehension, the man was injured, the SIU said.
He was taken to hospital and on Monday he died.
A post-mortem exam is scheduled for Wednesday.
The SIU said two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned.
The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.
