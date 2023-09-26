Menu

Crime

Quebec coroner hears from officers who took part in takedown of killing spree suspect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2023 2:46 pm
Abdulla Shaikh is seen in a capture taken from surveillance video at a Montreal motel submitted into evidence at a coroner's inquiry being heard in Montreal. Coroner Géhane Kamel will oversee the inquiry into the killings of André Lemieux, Mohamed Belhaj, Alex Lévis Crevier and the police killing of the 26-year-old suspect, Abdulla Shaikh. View image in full screen
Abdulla Shaikh is seen in a capture taken from surveillance video at a Montreal motel submitted into evidence at a coroner's inquiry being heard in Montreal. Coroner Géhane Kamel will oversee the inquiry into the killings of André Lemieux, Mohamed Belhaj, Alex Lévis Crevier and the police killing of the 26-year-old suspect, Abdulla Shaikh. HO-Quebec coroner's office/The Canadian Press
Montreal police tactical officers have described the shootout in a motel room between them and a suspect who had killed three men at random over a 24-hour period in August 2022.

Officers Jean-Philippe Bergeron and Mathieu Robillard testified today on Day 2 of a coroner’s inquest into the murders of the three men, and the police killing of the suspect, 26-year-old Abdulla Shaikh.

The officers say they encountered an armed suspect who had barricaded himself inside a Montreal motel room, and exchanged gunfire with him.

But they couldn’t see clearly inside the room and wanted to avoid a second exchange of gunfire.

Families of the victims in the Montreal shooting spree feel unsafe

So they say they shot plastic bullets at his body to see whether he would move, and used a robot camera and a camera fitted on a telescopic arm to determine whether the suspect still posed a threat.

Coroner Géhane Kamel is presiding over the inquiry into the murders of André Lemieux, Mohamed Belhaj and Alex Lévis-Crevier as well as the police killing of Shaikh.

In a shootout, Montreal police have killed the 26-year-old suspect in the murder spree that left 3 people dead in 3 separate shootings
© 2023 The Canadian Press

