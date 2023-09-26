Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Police lay dozens of charges during homecoming weekend in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 2:39 pm
A Wilfrid Laurier University sign. View image in full screen
A Wilfrid Laurier University sign. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Waterloo regional police say 10 people were arrested and 129 charges were laid during Laurier’s homecoming weekend in Waterloo, Ont.

Among those arrested were two men, in unconnected incidents, who police allege were caught travelling on e-scooters without helmets while being under the influence.

Both men are said to be facing drunk driving charges and have also been charged with operating an e-scooter on a highway without a helmet and chin-strap, contrary to a bylaw.

Police say they laid charges for 45 Liquor Licence and Control Act offences, 44 Highway Traffic Act offences and 10 Criminal Code and drug-related offences.

Last year, police laid 183 charges over the weekend with a majority of offences stemming from the Liquor Licence Control Act (83) and Highway Traffic Act (75). Police also laid 11 charges under the Criminal Code.

There was also an issue at a student residence over the weekend with a group of males beating up a couple of people at the building.

Police say officers were called to the residence at Regina Street and Bridgeport Road at 1:40 a.m. after the incident occurred.

Police found a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy suffering from minor injuries.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWilfrid Laurier UniversityWaterloo arrestsLaurier Homecoming Weekend
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

