Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Death of Fort McMurray man found in basement being investigated as homicide

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 1:03 pm
A file photo of police tape at a crime scene. View image in full screen
A file photo of police tape at a crime scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP major crime unit identified a man who was found in a Fort McMurray basement and confirmed his death was a homicide.

Shortly before 8 a.m. last Thursday, Wood Buffalo RCMP said a suspicious death was reported at a home in the Timberlea neighbourhood of Fort McMurray.

Police said a 43-year-old man was found in his basement suite with suspicious injuries.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate suspicious death in the Beltline'
Calgary police investigate suspicious death in the Beltline

The RCMP major crime unit was called in. An autopsy was done in Edmonton at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday, and it determined the death was a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

The man has been identified as Norman Lineham, 43, of Fort McMurray.

The major crime unit will investigate the death with the help of Wood Buffalo RCMP’s general investigation section and forensic identification section.

Click to play video: 'Alberta introduces new protocols to crack down on repeat violent offenders'
Alberta introduces new protocols to crack down on repeat violent offenders
Related News
CrimeRCMPFort McMurrayDeathMajor Crime UnitWood Buffalo RCMPBasementrcmp major crimeGeneral Investigation Section and Forensic Identification SectionNorman Lineham
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices