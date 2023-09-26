Death of Fort McMurray man found in basement being investigated as homicide

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The RCMP major crime unit identified a man who was found in a Fort McMurray basement and confirmed his death was a homicide.

Shortly before 8 a.m. last Thursday, Wood Buffalo RCMP said a suspicious death was reported at a home in the Timberlea neighbourhood of Fort McMurray.

Police said a 43-year-old man was found in his basement suite with suspicious injuries.

1:50 Calgary police investigate suspicious death in the Beltline

The RCMP major crime unit was called in. An autopsy was done in Edmonton at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday, and it determined the death was a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

The man has been identified as Norman Lineham, 43, of Fort McMurray.

The major crime unit will investigate the death with the help of Wood Buffalo RCMP’s general investigation section and forensic identification section.