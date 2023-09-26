Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets also tumble

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2023 11:54 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 200 points in late-morning trading as losses in the industrial, technology and base metal sectors helped lead the way lower and U.S. stock markets also tumbled.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 185.03 points at 19,615.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 295.79 points at 33,711.09. The S&P 500 index was down 48.55 points at 4,288.89, while the Nasdaq composite was down 161.05 points at 13,110.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.09 cents US compared with 74.23 cents US on Monday.

Trending Now

The November crude contract was up 52 cents at US$90.20 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$14.20 at US$1,922.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.65 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
stocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetoronto stocksS&P/TSX composite indextsx tuesdaystock market september 26
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices