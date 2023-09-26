S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets also tumble

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 200 points in late-morning trading as losses in the industrial, technology and base metal sectors helped lead the way lower and U.S. stock markets also tumbled.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 185.03 points at 19,615.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 295.79 points at 33,711.09. The S&P 500 index was down 48.55 points at 4,288.89, while the Nasdaq composite was down 161.05 points at 13,110.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.09 cents US compared with 74.23 cents US on Monday.

The November crude contract was up 52 cents at US$90.20 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$14.20 at US$1,922.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.65 a pound.