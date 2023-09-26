Man faces assault charges after Halton police officers attacked in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Halton Regional Police officers are recovering from serious injuries after being attacked in Ottawa, Ont., early Sunday.

Ottawa police say the officers were assaulted in an encounter with several people around 1:30 a.m. on York Street.

“There was an incident that occurred … in the early morning hours of Sunday down in the ByWard Market and two Halton Regional police officers were attacked by some individuals,” Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs explained.

“There was four or five of them and both officers sustained injuries.”

The two officers, in plain clothes, were taken to hospital.

Investigators say there is no evidence the Halton officers were targeted because they are police, according to Stubbs.

A 25-year-old Ottawa man is facing two aggravated assault charges.

Detectives say the matter is still under investigation and are seeking to identify the other suspects that were involved.

Halton police chief Steve Tanner characterized the incident as a “cowardly attack” and added he was “shocked and appalled” it happened while the two officers were attending the 46th annual Canadian Police and Peace Officers Memorial service on Parliament Hill Sunday.

“I would like to take the opportunity to express our deep gratitude to police services, police associations, community leaders, and members of the public who have reached out with messages of support and well wishes for our members,” Tanner said.