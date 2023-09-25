Menu

Headline link
Sports

Edmonton Oilers blanked 5-0 by Winnipeg Jets

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted September 25, 2023 11:12 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.
Laurent Brossoit made 26 saves as the Winnipeg Jets scored a 5-0 pre-season win over the Edmonton Oilers Monday night.

Kyle Connor scored the only goal of the first period, ripping a power play shot past Calvin Pickard.

In the second, Xavier Bourgault just missed tapping in a goal-mouth pass from Noel Hoefenmayer.

Neal Pionk blasted home a point shot to make it 2-0 Jets early in the third. Cody Ceci nearly put the Oilers on the board when his shot went through Laurent Brossoit and was bouncing toward the net, but Pionk swatted it off the goal line.

David Gustafsson scored on a deflection halfway through the third. Morgan Barron and Kyle Capobianco added late goals for the Jets.

The Oilers will host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Oilers Fan Day takes over Rogers Place Saturday
