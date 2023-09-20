Charlie Huddy, Doug Weight to be inducted into Oilers Hall of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

Charlie Huddy and Doug Weight will be this year’s inductees to the Oilers Hall of Fame, the club announced Wednesday.

Huddy was one of just seven players to be part of all five of Edmonton’s Stanley Cup championship rosters after he was signed as an undrafted free agent in 1979.

“Often paired with Oilers legend Paul Coffey, the steady blueliner played 694 games for Edmonton, which ranks 11th in franchise history and second among defencemen behind Kevin Lowe,” a news release said.

The club said Huddy scored 81 goals along with 287 assists as an Oiler.

View image in full screen Former Edmonton Oilers, from left, Charlie Huddy (22), Wayne Gretzky (99) and Mark Messier (11) joke around during a practice for the NHL’s Heritage Classic Alumni game in Winnipeg on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. John Woods, The Canadian Press

He also made 138 playoff appearances as an Oiler over 10 seasons, behind only Kevin Lowe, Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson and Jari Kurri, according to the Oilers.

Huddy played for other teams, including Los Angeles, St. Louis and Buffalo, before returning to Edmonton to serve as assistant coach for eight years beginning in 2000-01.

Weight was traded to the Oilers from the New York Rangers just prior to the 1992-93 season, the club said.

He was made assistant captain in just his second year with the team and then captain in the 1998-99 season.

View image in full screen New York Islanders head coach and former Edmonton Oiler Doug Weight gives instructions during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 3, 2018. Weight will be inducted into the Oilers Hall of Fame on Oct. 26, 2023. Gene J. Puskar, The Associated Press

“Combining outstanding passing and stick-handling skills with consummate leadership, Weight helped lead the upstart Oilers to five consecutive playoff appearances and thrilling back-to-back first-round underdog victories over the Dallas Stars in 1997 and Colorado Avalanche in 1998,” the club said.

Weight played in 588 games, recording 157 goals and 420 assists for 577 points, the club said.

Huddy and Weight will see their names placed in the ring above the PCL Loge Level at Rogers Place on Oct. 26 before the Oilers host the New York Rangers.