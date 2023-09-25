Regulator rules in favour of Trans Mountain route deviation

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Energy Regulator has approved Trans Mountain Corp.’s application to modify the pipeline’s route through Alberta and British Columbia.

The Crown corporation that owns the pipeline project had requested permission Aug. 10 to alter the route slightly for a 1.3-kilometre stretch of pipe in the Jacko Lake area near Kamloops, as well as the construction method for that section.

Trans Mountain Corp. said it had run into engineering difficulties in the area related to the construction of a tunnel.

The Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwépemc, a First Nation in the Interior of B.C., near Kamloops, disputed the proposed change by Trans Mountain to the pipeline route through an area known as Pípsell.

The Nation, known by its acronym SSN, says the change in construction methodology and routing of the pipeline will severely jeopardize what it considers a “cultural keystone place.”

SSN said they’d only agreed to the originally proposed route.

Trans Mountain Corp. had said if its route deviation request was denied, it could result in a nine-month delay and $86 million more to the pipeline’s final price tag.

The pipeline project’s cost has already soared from an initial purchase price of $4.7 billion by the federal government in 2018, to a whopping $30.9 billion – and it is still not complete.

Trans Mountain’s debt is backstopped by the federal government and could very well be borne by Canadian taxpayers.

The regulator said it would release the reasons for its decision in the coming weeks.

