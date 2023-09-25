Menu

Canada

Regulator rules in favour of Trans Mountain route deviation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2023 4:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Trans-Mountain Pipeline faces hearing over construction around sacred lake'
Trans-Mountain Pipeline faces hearing over construction around sacred lake
WATCH (Sept. 18): A three-day hearing into a proposed detour for the Trans-Mountain Pipeline began Monday in Calgary. The path around a sacred lake now poses yet another potential cost overrun and delay for the project. Sarah Offin has more on the latest challenges and what they mean for taxpayers.
The Canada Energy Regulator has approved Trans Mountain Corp.’s application to modify the pipeline’s route through Alberta and British Columbia.

The Crown corporation that owns the pipeline project had requested permission Aug. 10 to alter the route slightly for a 1.3-kilometre stretch of pipe in the Jacko Lake area near Kamloops, as well as the construction method for that section.

Trans Mountain Corp. said it had run into engineering difficulties in the area related to the construction of a tunnel.

The Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwépemc, a First Nation in the Interior of B.C., near Kamloops, disputed the proposed change by Trans Mountain to the pipeline route through an area known as Pípsell.

The Nation, known by its acronym SSN, says the change in construction methodology and routing of the pipeline will severely jeopardize what it considers a “cultural keystone place.”

Story continues below advertisement

SSN said they’d only agreed to the originally proposed route.

Click to play video: '‘This project has been seriously mismanaged’: The factors driving up Trans Mountain pipeline expansion costs'
‘This project has been seriously mismanaged’: The factors driving up Trans Mountain pipeline expansion costs

Trans Mountain Corp. had said if its route deviation request was denied, it could result in a nine-month delay and $86 million more to the pipeline’s final price tag.

The pipeline project’s cost has already soared from an initial purchase price of $4.7 billion by the federal government in 2018, to a whopping $30.9 billion – and it is still not complete.

Trans Mountain’s debt is backstopped by the federal government and could very well be borne by Canadian taxpayers.

The regulator said it would release the reasons for its decision in the coming weeks.

More to come.

With files from  Kamyar Razavi  Global News

© 2023 The Canadian Press

