Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pathways Alliance watching Trans Mountain’s latest hurdles with dismay

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2023 2:10 pm
Pathways Alliance CEO Kendall Dilling is interviewed at the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Pathways Alliance CEO Kendall Dilling is interviewed at the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The group behind a proposed carbon capture and storage network for Alberta’s oilsands is watching the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion’s latest regulatory hurdles with dismay.

The Pathways Alliance, a consortium of Canada’s biggest oilsands companies, wants to get its proposed $16.5-billion carbon pipeline and underground storage hub up and running in northern Alberta by 2030.

The project is key to the oilsands industry’s commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from production by 2050.

But Pathways president Kendall Dilling says the latest challenges affecting the Trans Mountain pipeline project show how hard it is to get major infrastructure projects across the finish line in this country.

The Crown corporation that owns Trans Mountain has run into fresh construction issues in British Columbia, and a B.C. First Nation is opposing the company’s efforts to modify the pipeline’s route as a result.

Story continues below advertisement

The Trans Mountain project, which is owned by the federal government, was expected to be in-service early next year but now may not be ready until December 2024.

The Pathways Alliance has just started formal consultations with Indigenous groups for its own project, which Dilling says is at a “critical juncture” if it has to have a shot at being done by 2030.

Click to play video: '‘Just Transition’ has wrong name, right idea on jobs: Cenovus head'
‘Just Transition’ has wrong name, right idea on jobs: Cenovus head
Alberta oilsandsAlberta oil and gasTMXAlberta pipelinePathways AllianceTransMountaintransmountain expansion
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices