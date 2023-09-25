Lions Gate Bridge reopened after crews remove large, metal ‘windborne debris’

Send this page to someone via email

The Lions Gate Bridge connecting Vancouver and the North Shore has reopened to traffic in both directions after a brief closure Monday because a large piece of metal became caught on a light structure.

Photos posted to social media showed a flat, bent piece of sheet metal hanging over the bridge deck from one of the counterflow light mechanisms.

⛔️UPDATE – #BCHwy99 #LionsGateBridge currently closed in both directions while one of our #ConeZoneBC🦺 personnel retrieve the overhead windborne debris caught on a #LGB light bridge. https://t.co/gTpcIqfORa pic.twitter.com/D9PglM9MLA — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 25, 2023

The Ministry of Transportation described the metal as “overhead windborne debris.”

It was not immediately clear where the piece of metal came from was or how it blew on to the light structure.

Road crews were deployed with a boom lift to remove the metal.

The incident came as Metro Vancouver was under a special weather statement, warning of strong southeast winds near the water of 50 kilometres per hour, gusting to 70 km/h.