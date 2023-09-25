Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lions Gate Bridge reopened after crews remove large, metal ‘windborne debris’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 4:37 pm
A large piece of metal seen caught on the Lions Gate Bridge on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. View image in full screen
A large piece of metal seen caught on the Lions Gate Bridge on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Ministry of Transportation
The Lions Gate Bridge connecting Vancouver and the North Shore has reopened to traffic in both directions after a brief closure Monday because a large piece of metal became caught on a light structure.

Photos posted to social media showed a flat, bent piece of sheet metal hanging over the bridge deck from one of the counterflow light mechanisms.

The Ministry of Transportation described the metal as “overhead windborne debris.”

It was not immediately clear where the piece of metal came from was or how it blew on to the light structure.

Road crews were deployed with a boom lift to remove the metal.

The incident came as Metro Vancouver was under a special weather statement, warning of strong southeast winds near the water of 50 kilometres per hour, gusting to 70 km/h.

BC weatherTrafficbc stormNorth Shorehighway closureLions Gate BridgeVancouver TrafficNorth Vancouver NewsBC Transportation Ministry
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

