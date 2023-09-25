Recipe: Cocoa and molasses baby back ribs

These finger-licking baby back ribs are the perfect casual meal: easy to prepare and cook.
Warm chocolate flavours blend with the fat from the ribs in a magical way creating some amazing, popping flavours in your mouth.
Ingredients
- 3 lb. (1.3 kg) pork baby back ribs
- ½ cup (125 mL) unsweetened cocoa powder
- ½ cup (125 mL) light brown sugar
- 1 tbsp. (15 mL) kosher salt
- 2 tbsp. (30 ml) light soy sauce
- ½ cup (125 mL) light molasses
- ¼ cup (60 mL) rice vinegar
- ½ cup (125 mL) olive oil
- 1 tsp. (5 mL) fresh chopped thyme
- 1 tbsp. (15 mL) fresh grated ginger
- 1 tbsp. (15 mL) fresh chopped garlic
- 1 tsp. (5 mL) black pepper, freshly ground
- 1 zest of 1 orange
- 2 medium yellow onions, sliced
Method
- In a bowl, whisk together all the ingredients except the ribs and onions.
- Line a baking tray with plastic wrap and place the baby back ribs in the middle.
- Rub entirely the baby back ribs with the cocoa mixture.
- Wrap the plastic around the ribs and marinate for 12 hours in the refrigerator.
- Preheat oven to 365 F.
- Peel and slice the onions into 1/4-in (0.6 cm) rings and place them in an olive oil drizzled roasting pan.
- Place the marinated baby back ribs on the top of the sliced onions. Drizzle any excess of cocoa marinate on top of the baby back ribs.
- Cover the entire tray with aluminium foil and bake for 50 minutes or until the ribs are tender.
- Remove the ribs from the oven.
- Increase oven temperature to 420 F.
- Return the ribs to the oven and bake for another 10 minutes.
- Serve on a platter with your favourite roasted vegetables. Enjoy!
