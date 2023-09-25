SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Lifestyle

Recipe: Cocoa and molasses baby back ribs

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 3:48 pm
Cooking Together: Chocolate and coffee take center stage with ribs
Bruno Feldeisen, French chef, restaurateur and TV personality on Netflix Canada's The Great Canadian Baking Show, joins the Global BC Weekened Moning News to prepare a tasty treat that combines chocolate, coffee and baby pork ribs.
These finger-licking baby back ribs are the perfect casual meal: easy to prepare and cook.

Warm chocolate flavours blend with the fat from the ribs in a magical way creating some amazing, popping flavours in your mouth.

Ingredients

  • 3 lb. (1.3  kg) pork baby back ribs
  • ½ cup (125 mL) unsweetened cocoa powder
  • ½ cup (125 mL) light brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp. (15 mL) kosher salt
  • 2 tbsp. (30 ml) light soy sauce
  • ½ cup (125 mL) light molasses
  • ¼ cup (60 mL) rice vinegar
  • ½ cup (125 mL) olive oil
  • 1 tsp. (5 mL) fresh chopped thyme
  • 1 tbsp. (15 mL) fresh grated ginger
  • 1 tbsp. (15 mL) fresh chopped garlic
  • 1 tsp. (5 mL) black pepper, freshly ground
  • 1 zest of 1 orange
  • 2 medium yellow onions, sliced

Method

  1. In a bowl, whisk together all the ingredients except the ribs and onions.
  2. Line a baking tray with plastic wrap and place the baby back ribs in the middle.
  3. Rub entirely the baby back ribs with the cocoa mixture.
  4. Wrap the plastic around the ribs and marinate for 12 hours in the refrigerator.
  5. Preheat oven to 365 F.
  6. Peel and slice the onions into 1/4-in (0.6 cm) rings and place them in an olive oil drizzled roasting pan.
  7. Place the marinated baby back ribs on the top of the sliced onions. Drizzle any excess of cocoa marinate on top of the baby back ribs.
  8. Cover the entire tray with aluminium foil and bake for 50 minutes or until the ribs are tender.
  9. Remove the ribs from the oven.
  10. Increase oven temperature to 420 F.
  11. Return the ribs to the oven and bake for another 10 minutes.
  12. Serve on a platter with your favourite roasted vegetables. Enjoy!
