Regina time capsule burial ceremony marks end of season for renewed Wascana Pool

Send this page to someone via email

To mark the end of a successful season for the renewed Wascana Pool, a time capsule burial ceremony was held to celebrate the old as well as the new.

“We want to honour the historic memories of a facility that has brought residents together and helped build community,” said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

“In 2073, future Reginans will be able to glimpse into the past and experience the identity of our community from today.”

1:52 Wascana Pool in Regina reopens to the public with new features

The time capsule included a meaningful selection of items such as photographs, articles, a lifeguard shirt, letters from the Regina mayor and Minister Don McMorris and also a heartfelt letter from the family of Darryl Abstreiter, the PCL site superintendent for Wascana Pool who tragically passed away from cancer before the project was complete.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Masters said Wascana Pool welcomed over 100,000 visitors since the opening of the renewed pool site which is a significant increase from the 24,000 individuals who swam at the site in its final year.

“As a city, we are committed to providing exceptional recreational spaces for our community,” Mayor Masters said. “When we’re making these kinds of investments, that we’re speaking to the future.”

Bobbie Selinger, the City of Regina’s Manager, Community & Recreation Programs, said throughout the summer, people embraced the pool and its amenities.

“It was from babies all the way to all ages (and) all abilities,” said Selinger. “This is one of our most inclusive pools and every time I came here, it was really heartwarming.”

The renewed Wascana Pool reopened on June 8, 2023, to the public and is now closed for the season.