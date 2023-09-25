SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The News on CJOB
Politics

Allied health workers union endorses Manitoba New Democrats' campaign plan

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2023 3:49 pm
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks to media during a press conference to kick off the 2023 Manitoba election campaign at the West Broadway Commons in Winnipeg on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Hospitals are becoming a familiar backdrop for the New Democrats in the Manitoba election campaign. View image in full screen
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks to media during a press conference to kick off the 2023 Manitoba election campaign at the West Broadway Commons in Winnipeg on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Hospitals are becoming a familiar backdrop for the New Democrats in the Manitoba election campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Manitoba New Democrats are getting some support on the campaign trail from a health-care union.

The Manitoba Association of Allied Health Care professionals says it approves of recent NDP promises, which include hiring more workers and offering incentives to work in rural and northern communities.

The union represents a wide range of workers such as paramedics, laboratory technologists, addictions counsellors and respiratory therapists.

Union president Jason Linklater says under the Progressive Conservative government, demand for such services has increased but there have not been enough workers to keep up.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says part of his platform would see allied health professionals used in neighbourhood illness and injury clinics, where patients could quickly access diagnostic testing.

The Manitoba election is set for Oct. 3.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

