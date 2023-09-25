Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner agree to keep kids in N.Y. amid divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have tentatively agreed to keep their two children in New York as the former couple continues with their divorce proceedings.

Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, agreed to an interim consent order on Monday. The order will ensure their two daughters — three-year-old Willa and a one-year-old child identified only as D. — remain in New York pending another court order. This includes all five boroughs in New York City, Long Island and counties in Westchester.

The agreement came after Turner filed a petition to sue her soon-to-be ex-husband over the return of their children to their “habitual home” in England. Turner claimed Jonas refused to surrender the children’s passports.

In her petition, Turner demanded “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained” by Jonas.

While Turner was in the U.K. filming a new drama series, Jonas had reportedly been travelling with their children and a nanny as his band, the Jonas Brothers, toured through the U.S.

If the new order is broken, the court said it will take the appropriate legal measures to “protect the well-being of the child involved or to prevent the child’s further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition.”

The agreement between Jonas and Turner was made “without prejudice,” meaning it cannot be used as ammunition in the couple’s divorce proceedings.

The celebrity couple, who were married for four years, announced they were getting divorced on Sept. 6. At the time, through a statement posted on their individual Instagram accounts, they called their split “amicable” and a “united decision.”

So far, Jonas and Turner do not seem united. When a slew of negative stories about Turner came out in the press in the days surrounding the divorce announcement, many pointed fingers at Jonas, accusing him of planting stories about Turner being a bad mom and partying too much.

Jonas has adamantly denied the claims, saying in a statement that he “has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views.”

The singer said he and Turner had seemingly reached a co-parenting agreement last week.

In a concert this month, Jonas encouraged his fans not to listen to the gossip about his divorce.

“If you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it, OK?” Jonas said while on stage in Los Angeles on Sept. 9. “Thank you everyone for their love and support to me and my family.”

Attention toward the former couple’s divorce only grew after Turner stepped out for dinner with singer Taylor Swift on Sept. 20.

Swift was rumoured to have dated Jonas in 2008. Her 2021 song Mr. Perfectly Fine — released as part of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — is widely believed by her fans to be about Jonas.

Turner is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. The actor has also played Margaret Ratliff in the drama The Staircase and Jean Grey in the X-Men film franchise.

Jonas and his two brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, make up the popular trio the Jonas Brothers. Together, they have starred in numerous Disney TV shows and released several hit songs, including Burnin’ Up, Sucker and Year 3000. The band released its sixth studio album in May and is currently touring the U.S.

— With a file from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield