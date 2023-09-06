Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to divorce in ‘united decision’ to split

Send this page to someone via email

After four years of marriage and two children, Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner.

Jonas, 34, submitted his petition for divorce in Miami-Dade County in Florida on Tuesday. According to public records, Jonas stated the “irretrievably broken” state of their marriage as reason for the divorce.

He and the 27-year-old Game of Thrones actor released matching statements on Wednesday.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the couple wrote. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Jonas and Turner have two children together, Willa, who was born in 2020, and a second child born in 2022, whose name has not been publicly released. They are seeking shared custody.

The divorce filing also notes that the couple has a prenuptial agreement that was signed before they married in 2019.

Jonas and Turner met in 2016 when he infamously slid into her Instagram direct messages. In 2019, Turner told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. that she and Jonas eventually met at a bar, where the connection between them was instant.

They announced their engagement in 2017, when Jonas posted a photo of the pair’s hands, complete with a blingy ring, to his Instagram account with the caption, “She said yes.”

The couple had two wedding ceremonies. They were first married by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas in 2019 after attending the Billboard Music Awards. The ceremony was livestreamed by the popular DJ Diplo — much to the delight of the couple’s fans.

lmao joe jonas and sophie turner casually got married in vegas after the billboard awards by an elvis impersonator while diplo instagram lived the whole thing WE pic.twitter.com/JuZaZWRVCV — 𝔭. BLACK LIVES MATTER (@radiativejustin) May 2, 2019

The couple had a second, much more lavish, wedding ceremony in Château de Tourreau in the south of France.

Speculation as to whether the couple was divorcing has been bubbling for weeks now. Online, many eagle-eyed Jonas Brothers fans noticed Jonas was recently pictured not wearing his wedding ring in public.

Amid rumours that he’d hired a divorce lawyer, Jonas was seen on stage wearing his wedding ring again in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

He also posted a photo to Instagram on Monday where the gold band is noticeably front and centre.

Turner is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. The actor has also played Margaret Ratliff in the drama The Staircase and Jean Grey in the X-Men film franchise.

Jonas and his two brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, make up the popular trio the Jonas Brothers. Together, they have starred in numerous Disney TV shows and released several hit songs including Burnin’ Up, Sucker and Year 3000. The band released their sixth studio album in May and is currently touring the U.S.