Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Atlantic Loop would only show benefits in 2040s, says NB Power

By Silas Brown Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 3:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Atlantic Loop would only show benefits in 2040s: NB Power'
Atlantic Loop would only show benefits in 2040s: NB Power
WATCH: As the costs of the Atlantic Loop project continue to grow, the provincial governments and utilities in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have become increasingly skeptical of the project’s viability. Now, NB Power says the province is unlikely to derive significant benefits from the loop for at least a decade. Silas Brown reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The series of upgraded transmission lines between Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia known as the Atlantic Loop has been pitched as a crucial piece as the region looks to decarbonize electricity generation.

But New Brunswick Power’s vice-president of business development, Brad Coady, says the project doesn’t offer much benefit to the province in the short term.

“We’ve done a lot of analysis at the utility that suggests that in the near-term, because we’re already so well-connected with Quebec, that we wouldn’t need that line, that infrastructure until much later out in time,” he told the legislature’s public accounts committee last week.

Earlier this year, New Brunswick’s deputy minister of energy, Tom MacFarlane, told MLAs that the loop is necessary piece of the puzzle as New Brunswick looks to replace the 450MW of coal power capacity in the province after the 2030 moratorium.

Story continues below advertisement

Power generation will have to be 100-per cent non-emitting by 2050 and Nova Scotia has legislated targets to generate 80 per cent of its power from renewable sources by 2040.

But since then the utilities in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, as well as their corresponding provincial governments, have greatly cooled on the project.

The main reason: the initial cost estimate of $2.5 billion has grown to $7.5 billion.

More on Science and Tech

“What we’re seeing at our utility is that the value or the benefits won’t start to accrue until the 2040s,” Coady said.

“So in the world that we operate in, that sends us a signal that says that capital deferral or deferral of the project is in order. Not to say the project doesn’t bring benefits, not to say it wouldn’t be a great piece of infrastructure, what we’re saying is we can’t draw enough benefits from that piece of infrastructure today to offset the costs.”

Trending Now

The federal government has offered $4.5 billion in long-term loans, but that has failed to get the two provinces on board.

But Moe Qureshi, the manager of climate solutions with the New Brunswick Conservation Council, says that transmission capacity will need to be upgraded at some point and since the price will likely only continue to grow, now is the time to get it done.

Story continues below advertisement

“Regardless, in the future we’re going to need more, either interregional or the Atlantic Loop; transmission has to be increased. So I think it’s in everyone’s interest if we do it sooner rather than later.”

Click to play video: 'NB Power questioning effectiveness of Atlantic Loop project'
NB Power questioning effectiveness of Atlantic Loop project
Nova ScotiaNew BrunswickElectricityNB PowerClean EnergyCoal PowerAtlantic Loop
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices