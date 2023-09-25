Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former president, treasurer of Vaughan Royal Canadian Legion branch charged with fraud

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 2:43 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former president and a former treasurer of a Royal Canadian Legion Branch in Vaughan have been charged with fraud, police say.

York Regional Police said officers launched an investigation in January 2022 after receiving information that a former president of the branch wrote cheques to herself using the legion’s account.

Police allege she then used the funds for personal use.

Officers learned that between 2017 and 2019, the woman wrote herself 34 cheques and did seven electronic money transfers to her account totalling more than $33,500, police said.

Trending Now

The former treasurer “participated by signing 24 of the written cheques,” police allege.

They each have been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

More on Crime
CrimeFraudYork Regional PoliceVaughanYork PoliceRoyal Canadian Legionvaughan crimeroyal canadian legion fraud
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices