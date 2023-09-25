Former president, treasurer of Vaughan Royal Canadian Legion branch charged with fraud

Send this page to someone via email

A former president and a former treasurer of a Royal Canadian Legion Branch in Vaughan have been charged with fraud, police say.

York Regional Police said officers launched an investigation in January 2022 after receiving information that a former president of the branch wrote cheques to herself using the legion’s account.

Police allege she then used the funds for personal use.

Officers learned that between 2017 and 2019, the woman wrote herself 34 cheques and did seven electronic money transfers to her account totalling more than $33,500, police said.

The former treasurer “participated by signing 24 of the written cheques,” police allege.

They each have been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.