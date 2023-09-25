Suspicious death in Calgary triggers homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking into the suspicious death of a man in southwest Calgary.

The homicide unit was called after a man was found around 2:30 a.m. on Monday in the 500 block of 11 Avenue S.W.

According to police, the man was in serious medical distress and was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say the man’s injuries appear suspicious and an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come

1:29 Woman’s death under investigation after body found outside in Calgary