Canada

Suspicious death in Calgary triggers homicide investigation

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 2:13 pm
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in downtown Calgary. View image in full screen
Calgary police have launched an investigation after a suspicious death in Calgary. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
Police are looking into the suspicious death of a man in southwest Calgary.

The homicide unit was called after a man was found around 2:30 a.m. on Monday in the 500 block of 11 Avenue S.W.

According to police, the man was in serious medical distress and was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say the man’s injuries appear suspicious and an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come

Woman’s death under investigation after body found outside in Calgary
