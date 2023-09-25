17-year-old shot in Saskatoon, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy in Saskatoon was left with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot early Saturday.

Saskatoon police said they received an injured person report around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Avenue I North.

Police said the boy told officers that he and his two friends were walking along Bedford Road and were approached by two unknown men who spoke to them and began shooting, and then fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.