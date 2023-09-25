London, Ont. marks another weekend stabbing, attempted murder charge laid

See more sharing options

A London, Ont., man is facing charges following another stabbing in the city over the weekend.

On Sunday around 2 p.m., a man was in a parking lot in the 100 block of Rectory Street when a man, whom police say he did not know, approached from behind and stabbed him.

According to police, the victim entered a nearby convenience store and police were contacted.

The victim was located and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The status of his injuries remains unknown.

Investigators said the suspect was located a short distance away and was arrested by officers. A knife and drugs were seized.

A 36-year-old London man has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a Schedule I substance.

The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court on Monday.

This incident marks the second stabbing in the city within the last week following a fatal incident on Friday.