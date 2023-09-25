1 dead, 3 in hospital after single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died after a serious single-vehicle crash Sunday night that put four occupants in hospital.

Winnipeg police said they were called to the scene at Inkster Boulevard and King Edward Street around 11:30 p.m.

All four occupants were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said, where one later died. The three survivors have been upgraded to stable condition.

Police continue to investigate and said family notifications are pending.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call traffic division investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).