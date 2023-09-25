Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Energy stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2023 11:57 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Strength in energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed to start the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.53 points at 19,810.50.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.23 points at 33,945.61. The S&P 500 index was up 9.00 points at 4,329.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 40.50 points at 13,252.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.24 cents US compared with 74.27 cents US on Friday.

Trending Now

The November crude contract was down 81 cents at US$89.22 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.93 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$10.10 at US$1,935.50 and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.66 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
stocksTSXstock marketstocks mondaytsx september 25
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices