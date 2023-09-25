Energy stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Strength in energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed to start the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.53 points at 19,810.50.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.23 points at 33,945.61. The S&P 500 index was up 9.00 points at 4,329.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 40.50 points at 13,252.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.24 cents US compared with 74.27 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract was down 81 cents at US$89.22 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.93 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$10.10 at US$1,935.50 and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.66 a pound.