Crime

Police looking for man after woman exposed to lewd act near downtown Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 25, 2023 1:16 pm
Guelph police headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph police headquarters. Guelph Police Service
The Guelph Police Service is looking for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a passerby northeast of the downtown area.

A woman called police Friday morning after she noticed a man walking past her going in the opposite direction just before 7 a.m.

She told investigators that his genitals were exposed and he performed a lewd act.

The man then fled the area on a bicycle, turning onto Delhi Street.

He is described as in his 40s, five feet 10 inches tall with a slim build, wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a medical mask.

Anyone with information on the suspect or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7383 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

