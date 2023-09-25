Police looking for man after woman exposed to lewd act near downtown Guelph

The Guelph Police Service is looking for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a passerby northeast of the downtown area.
A woman called police Friday morning after she noticed a man walking past her going in the opposite direction just before 7 a.m.
She told investigators that his genitals were exposed and he performed a lewd act.
The man then fled the area on a bicycle, turning onto Delhi Street.
He is described as in his 40s, five feet 10 inches tall with a slim build, wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a medical mask.
Anyone with information on the suspect or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7383 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
